COVINGTON — What kid doesn't want a bike for Christmas?
The Covington Conyers Cycling Club (C4) worked to make that wish come true for more than 50 school children in the community this holiday season.
C4 members gathered together Friday, Dec. 10, to donate the bikes to students at Sims and Fairview elementary schools in Rockdale and Newton counties. Each child also received a helmet, lights and a safety brochure.
C4 volunteers worked many hours to make this event happen. The bike donation is one of many outreach programs that C4 participates in throughout the year. The organization also supports Newton Trails, Action Ministries, the Boys and Girls Club and the Willing Helpers Medical Clinic financially. C4 works with local governments to make community streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians by placing "Share the Road” signage along roads, and the organization participates in multiple cycling rides to support local charities. For more about C4 visit www.c4cycling.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
