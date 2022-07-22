California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a set of gun safety bills into law on Thursday that require more regulations on gun sales and dealers within the state as well as increased information sharing between schools and law enforcement agencies.

The state -- amid a series of high-profile mass shootings that have spurred a national conversation on gun ownership -- has passed multiple new measures this month, including allowing for gun violence victims to file civil suits against companies that manufacture the firearms used in crimes.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

