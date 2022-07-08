...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Outflow from showers and thunderstorms may
keep heat index values lower in areas where convection initiates
in the morning and early afternoon, but generally heat index
values are expected to reach criteria for the majority of the
advised area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
California to make its own low-cost insulin, governor says
California will begin making its own low-cost insulin in an effort to make it more financially accessible amid soaring prices for the life-saving medication, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
The move is possible through an allocation of $100 million in the state budget for the manufacture of the medication at a cheaper price.
"Nothing, nothing epitomizes market failures more than the cost of insulin," he said in a video posted on the governor's official Twitter page.
Newsom noted that $50 million will go toward funding a California-based manufacturing facility "that will provide new, high-paying jobs and a stronger supply chain for the drug." The other $50 million will cover the cost of developing insulin products.
More than 8 million Americans with diabetes depend on insulin, which has been notorious for being among prescription drugs experiencing steep price surges.
The high cost has led an estimated 1 in every 4 people with diabetes to ration or skip doses, according to a study published in 2019 in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. Patients who are Black, Latino or Native American are disproportionately affected because they are more likely to be uninsured or underinsured.
Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug maker, announced In March that it planned to make and sell insulin for no more than $30 a vial. It is expected to be available as soon as early 2024, pending federal approval.
