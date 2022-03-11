Camel kills two people after escaping from a petting zoo in Tennessee

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. With
saturated soils, trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...FRIGID TEMPS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area
by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to
mid 20s. Combined with the expected gusty winds, wind chill
values will drop into the single digits (above zero) and teens
areawide. With expected low temperatures, a Freeze Warning and/or
Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued tomorrow for portions
of north and central Georgia.
Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather
forecasts over the next 24 hours as new information becomes
available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across
north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/
Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc
A camel escaped from a petting zoo and killed two people in Tennessee on March 10, authorities said.
Deputies received a call of a camel attacking people near Shirley Farms in Obion, the Obion County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. They arrived and found two unconscious people and the camel still on the loose.
The men, Bobby Matheny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67, were pronounced dead at the scene.
It's not clear whether they worked at the petting zoo or what type of camel was involved in the attack.
The camel attacked a sheriff's office vehicle as authorities tried to render aid to the victims. For the safety of all on the scene, officers had to euthanize the camel.
Alan Shirley, who owns Shirley Farms, asked CNN for time to grieve and said they were not making any statements at this time.
CNN has reached out to the Obion County Sheriff's Office for additional information.
