COVINGTON — Candice Branche has been selected to serve as Newton County Juvenile Court judge for the next four years.
The selection was announced Dec. 24. Every four years, the Superior Court judges in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit are tasked with appointing a Juvenile Court judge in each county in the circuit — Newton and Walton. In Walton County, the judges reappointed Judge Stan Rhymer, who has served as Juvenile Court judge there for the past 16 years.
Branche succeeds Judge Sheri Roberts, who died due to ongoing health issues in April, just days before she was scheduled to retire. Roberts had served as Juvenile Court judge in Newton County for more than 10 years.
Prior to Branche’s appointment last week, Roberts’ associate judge, Jenny Carter, was appointed to serve in an interim capacity until Roberts’ term expires on Dec. 31.
In announcing Branche’s appointment, Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott said that Branche has “an extensive background in dealing with troubled youth. She received two degrees from the University of Georgia, an undergraduate psychology degree and a master’s degree community counseling.”
Branche has also been a trainer for the National Drug Court Institute, director of needs assessment for Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, the Charter Greenville Behavioral Health and CPD Parkwood Hospital in Atlanta. She has operated a day care center in South Carolina as part of a program for under privileged children and she has overseen a staff of 15 full-time and part-time employees. She served in the Newton County District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney for approximately nine years in the Juvenile Court, in addition to trying major felony cases as the deputy chief assistant district attorney. She was appointed as an associate Probate Court judge in August.
Branche has lived in Newton County for 15 years and is the mother of two daughters, Lexie and Lindsey.
