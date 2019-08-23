COVINGTON — Qualifying in municipal elections ended at 4:30 Friday afternoon, setting the stage for Nov. 5 elections in four of the six municipalities in Newton and Rockdale counties. There will be no elections in Mansfield or Newborn as only incumbents signed up to run for office.

Covington will have the most hotly contested races with three people running for mayor and four others running for two council seats. Post 1 West incumbent Kenneth Morgan was the only qualifier for his seat, so he will be uncontested in the election.

Covington candidates are as follows:

Mayor:

Ronnie Johnston (incumbent)

Steve Horton

Rev. Eric Threets

(Rev. James “Tim” Walden Sr. had announced his candidacy for mayor, but did not qualify, according to Newton County Board of Elections and Registration Director Angela Mantle.)

Post 2 East

Fleeta Baggett

Steve Plitt

(Incumbent Michael Whatley had already said he would not seek another term)

Post 3 East

Josh McKelvey (incumbent)

Don Floyd

In the Conyers election, one incumbent will return to office uncontested while another faces a challenger. District 4 Councilman John Fountain is not seeking re-election, and two candidates have qualified to seek that post.

Conyers candidates are as follows:

District 2, Post 2

Jacob Bailey (incumbent)

Connie Alsobrook

District 3

Gerald Hinesley (incumbent)

District 4

Valyncia Smith

Demetrius Myatt

Oxford Mayor Jerry Roseberry is not seeking re-election, and two candidates have signed up to compete for that post, including Michael Ready, who currently represents Post 3 on the council.

Oxford candidates are as follows:

Mayor:

David S. Eady

Michael Ready

Post 1:

Lynn Branham Bohanan

Post 2:

George R. Holt (incumbent)

Post 3:

Laura McCanless

Despite recent calls for new leadership in Porterdale, only one of three council races is contested. Mayor Arline Chapman will return to office without a challenge, as will City Council member Linda Finger.

Porterdale candidates are as follows:

Mayor:

Arline Chapman (incumbent)

Post 1:

Terry Gray (incumbent)

Angela “Niki” Wescott

Post 2:

Linda Finger (incumbent)

In Mansfield, three incumbents will return to office — Mayor G.W. Davis Jr.; Post 1 Councilman Perry Lunsford; and Post 2 Councilwoman Helen Robertson.

In Newborn, incumbents Robert Bratton, Post 1, and Tom Krieger, Post 2, will be sworn in to serve new four-year terms.

