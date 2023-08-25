Covington

COVINGTON — Qualifying in the Covington Municipal Election closed Friday at noon, with five candidates qualifying to run for mayor to succeed Mayor Steve Horton, who is not seeking re-election.

Those running for mayor include two current City Council members — Kenneth Morgan and Fleeta Baggett. The other three candidates are Felton Hudson, James Walden and Eric Dazon Threets.

