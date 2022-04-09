HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 30 MPH for parts of central Georgia. Today's minimum Relative
Humidities will likely stay above OR around 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Car crash near Austin food truck leave 11 people injured, officials say
Eleven people were injured after car crash pushed a vehicle into a group standing near a food truck in Austin, Texas, on Friday night, according to authorities.
Two victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two others sustained "potentially serious" injuries, according to Capt. Christa Stedman, a spokesperson for the Austin-Travis County EMS.
First responders were called to the crash area around 8:20 p.m., Stedman told CNN in a phone call.
Nine victims were hospitalized, and two others, including one of the drivers, refused medical treatment, she added.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.
One interesting question for the months and years ahead is how the pandemic will permanently affect people’s habits and lifestyles. Many gyms, pools, and other recreational facilities closed or operated at limited capacity in 2020, and one study conducted early in the pandemic found that ove… Click for more.
