PORTERDALE — A driver who led Porterdale Police on a short chase about 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, later struck a house on McGiboney Place and fled the scene on foot. The car he was driving was reported stolen out of Clayton County.
According to a Porterdale Police incident report, an officer on patrol on Crowell Road witnessed a gray Kia Optima speeding with a temporary license plate. He clocked it at traveling 54 mph in a 35 mph zone and followed the vehicle.
At the intersection of Crowell and South Broad Street, the driver turned into the BP gas station. The officer followed and turned on his emergency equipment. He reported that the driver then sped up across the parking lot to the South Broad Street exit, then turned back left onto Crowell Road.
The officer briefly gave chase as both he and the driver passed cars on the opposite side of the road. Per department rules, the officer suspended the chase as the offenses were not severe enough to warrant continuing the pursuit.
The last contact was at Crowell and Upper River Road. The officer and Newton County Sheriff’s deputies searched the surrounding area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
The officer was advised a short time later that a vehicle matching the description had run off the road and struck a house at 108 McGiboney Place. The driver fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.
A check of the vehicle found it to have been reported stolen out of Clayton County. The temporary tag on it did not come back to the car it was attached to.
The driver has been described as a black male, approximately 20 years old, with short hair.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Porterdale Police Department at 770-786-2226.