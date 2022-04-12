COVINGTON — A woman facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of her mother has been convicted on all counts.
Carly Suzanne Walden was convicted by a Newton County Superior Court jury Monday on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of amphetamine. She will be sentenced Thursday.
According to law enforcement reports, deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Alcovy Way home she shared with her mother, Andrea Walker, 57, on a Sunday morning in April 2019. During a room-to-room search, Walker was found shot to death in a back bedroom. Walden reportedly claimed that an unidentified man was responsible for the shooting.
Walden was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with the murder.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jillian Hall, Senior Assistant District Attorney Robby King, Chief Investigator Kelly Rising, Deputy Chief Investigator Jill Lumpkin, victim advocate Cindy Hooper and legal assistant Desiree Kozikowski.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
