...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES/STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Carolyn Wright was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991. She was in remission for 16 years before the cancer returned. She says a positive attitude is key to successfully fighting cancer.
Fighting a second battle with breast cancer is just the latest difficulty this grandmother of two has faced since she was a little girl growing up in New Jersey. Carolyn Wright’s mother died from tuberculosis when she was only 7, and her father put her in a boarding school where she grew up. Wright got married, and 25 years ago she and her family moved to Georgia for better job opportunities. She worked for AT&T and then retired after a career with MCI. Wright’s marriage had ended in divorce and her ex-husband has since passed away.
It was 1991 when doctors discovered Wright had stage two breast cancer. She got a lumpectomy followed by an axillary dissection, a surgical procedure that removed her lymph nodes. Wright received chemotherapy treatment for a year, “sandwiched with radiation for a year,” she said, adding that her cancer was in remission for 16 years.
“Then it came back, and it was stage four,” Wright said. “I’ve been in treatment for 16 years for stage four.” She is under the care of doctors at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
“That’s where I see all my physicians,” she said. “Doctors there are very compassionate and held to the highest medical standards. Anything I want to know about, I can just ask the physicians.” One important aspect for Wright is that all her physicians are in the Piedmont network, which allows one doctor to know what the other doctors are doing regarding her care. “I don’t have to run here and there to retrieve x-rays or notes,” she added.
While her cancer is not in remission right now, she says it is stable. And Wright is undaunted. She is busy working on plans to discuss with hospital administrators about starting a support group for women, primarily those going through breast cancer, but to include anyone with a chronic condition.
“I’ve had some of my doctors say they wish their other patients felt like I do,” Wright said. “First, you have to have a different type of mindset. Stay focused and stay positive. You have to enjoy life more, and I told them that as long as you can engage in something that’s positive, for instance going back to school to work for a degree or do some type of volunteer work, that keeps you positive and gives you a different outlook on life.
“This is what a lot of women need. They need to see what other women are experiencing so they can try it, too. Don’t sit at home and be down and out. Continue your life and always have something out there on the front line that you can look at that will be rewarding and positive.”
Wright, now 73, has spent years doing just that. Following her 1991 diagnosis, she said she had built such a rapport with her doctors and nurses, she wanted to do something in the health care field. As a result, she went back to school to learn how to do medical coding, which is used by medical professionals in classifying and diagnosing the health conditions of their patients. She decided to become a medical coding and insurance specialist. It offered her an opportunity to work from home and at her own pace. Wright, who was in her 60s at the time, said she wanted to learn more about the work, so she earned her associate’s degree at Herzing University. That degree was followed by both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Phoenix in health care administration. Her ultimate goal is to get her doctorate in health care law where she can help others. Meanwhile, she is staying focused and positive.
“You are what you think just like you are what you eat,” Wright said. “By having a different outlook... I don’t let anything stand in my way. I continue to deal with the good times and deal with the bad times.
“...Healthwise, I’m feeling very good. Dr. (Chandar) Bhimani, my oncologist at Piedmont Rockdale, tells me he is proud of me staying focused and positive and doing something I enjoy. My primary care doctor is Dr. Heath Hampton, and he’s very good too and so is my nurse practitioner Carol Walker. No matter what my concerns are, I can talk to them and they will give me an honest opinion and hang in there with me. I go see them and take as much time as I want. They get to the bottom of any situation, and I’m just very impressed with my team.”
Wright is the mother of a son, Grachan Marcus Wright, 54, and a daughter, Eva Rowe, and is the grandmother of two granddaughters, Meagan Renee Rowe and Mia Queenlyn Rowe.
“I’m ultimately doing well, and it’s under check,” Wright said of her cancer. “I feel like I have the very the best physicians at Piedmont monitoring my health care... It doesn’t mean the end of the world. I’ve had people tell me, ‘If you hadn’t told me that, I would have never known.’ I look the same and dress the same.”
Wright is planning to talk soon to hospital administrators about establishing that support group, she said, adding, “I want to make a difference and try to do something that will give people hope.”