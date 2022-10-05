CarolynWright.jpeg

Carolyn Wright was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991. She was in remission for 16 years before the cancer returned. She says a positive attitude is key to successfully fighting cancer.

Fighting a second battle with breast cancer is just the latest difficulty this grandmother of two has faced since she was a little girl growing up in New Jersey. Carolyn Wright’s mother died from tuberculosis when she was only 7, and her father put her in a boarding school where she grew up. Wright got married, and 25 years ago she and her family moved to Georgia for better job opportunities. She worked for AT&T and then retired after a career with MCI. Wright’s marriage had ended in divorce and her ex-husband has since passed away.

It was 1991 when doctors discovered Wright had stage two breast cancer. She got a lumpectomy followed by an axillary dissection, a surgical procedure that removed her lymph nodes. Wright received chemotherapy treatment for a year, “sandwiched with radiation for a year,” she said, adding that her cancer was in remission for 16 years.

