CONYERS — Conyers attorney Carrie Bootcheck was appointed city attorney for the city of Conyers June 16 following the unexpected death of Mike Waldrop, who had been city attorney for 21 years. Waldrop and Bootcheck were law partners, and Bootcheck had previously served as assistant city attorney.
At the June 16 City Council meeting, the council approved a resolution honoring the memory of Waldrop, who died June 6, and recognizing the “significant influence” and “tremendous impact” that Waldrop had on the city during his tenure as city attorney.
The council also approved a resolution appointing Bootcheck as city prosecuting attorney for Conyers Municipal Court for a four-year term. The oath was administered by Mayor Pro Tem Cleveland Stroud.
“Even though we will miss Mike tremendously, the city is in good hands with Carrie,” said Stroud.
Bootcheck grew up in Conyers and received a bachelor of science degree from Jacksonville University and master’s and juris doctorate degrees from the University of Florida.
In addition to serving as city attorney, Bootcheck practices in several areas of law, including probate, wills, construction and civil litigation. She is also admitted to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a patent lawyer.
Bootcheck and her husband Michael and their two children, Jillian and Jackson, live in McDonough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.