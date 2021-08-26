Conyers City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck is shown with her husband Michael, left, Conyers Mayor Pro Tem Cleveland Stroud, right, and children Jackson and Jillian. Bootcheck was appointed city attorney in June. The city announced Thursday that Bootcheck has been hired as in-house counsel, effective Sept. 2.
CONYERS — Carrie Bootcheck, who has served as assistant city attorney and city attorney, has been hired as in-house counsel for the city of Conyers.
Conyers City Manager Tony Lucas announced the hire Thursday, with an effective date of Sept. 2.
Bootcheck has served as assistant city attorney for Conyers since 2004 and in June was named city attorney and appointed as prosecuting attorney for Conyers Municipal Court for a four-year term by the Conyers City Council. In addition to her expertise in local government law, Bootcheck is also proficient in civil litigation, probate law, wills, and construction law. She is also admitted to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a patent lawyer.
“By bringing Carrie and her wealth of knowledge of law in-house and applying it to the many facets of the city, we now have staff dedicated to working with us on a daily basis,” said Lucas. “Carrie has been an asset to the city for 17 years, and serving in this capacity on issues solely city-related will be more efficient and effective.”
“I am humbled and honored to be joining the city of Conyers as in-house counsel,” said Bootcheck. “I'm excited for the opportunity to better serve the citizens of Conyers and my client and look forward to devoting my full time and attention to the city and its legal needs.”
Bootcheck grew up in Conyers and received a bachelor of science degree from Jacksonville University and master’s and juris doctorate degrees from the University of Florida. She is a member of the Rockdale Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia. Bootcheck is a 2007 graduate of the Leadership Rockdale program. She and her husband Michael and their two children live in McDonough.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.