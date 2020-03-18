Catalytic converter thief sought in Conyers

On the afternoon of March 1, the Ford Focus pictured above arrived at a vehicle maintenance shop on Vaughn Street in the city of Conyers. The suspect shown illegally entered the property and cut catalytic converters from three trucks with a reciprocating saw. Any information regarding this subject may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

