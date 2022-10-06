American oystercatchers in flight (Tim Keyes_Georgia DNR).jpg

A pair of American oystercatchers is photographed in flight off North Beach on Tybee Island.

 Photo by Tim Keyes

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Don’t miss the chance to see migratory birds passing through some of coastal Georgia’s best viewing areas this fall.

Wildlife biologist Tim Keyes of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources describes the coast as “full of bird activity.” “And the Colonial Coast Birding Trail is an excellent entry way to this world, encompassing all the diversity of habitats and bird species the Georgia coast has to offer,” Keyes said.

