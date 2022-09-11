US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas said they have have seized a shipment of methamphetamine valued at $11.9 million, making it the largest ever seizure of the drug at the port.
The drugs were found within a tractor trailer, the CBP said in a press statement on Wednesday. It said it made the discovery on Monday after an officer from the CBP's Office of Field Operations referred the truck hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
A canine and non-intrusive inspection uncovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, the CBP said.
"This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience," Port Director Liliana Flores said in the statement.
Special agents with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the seizure, the CBP said.
