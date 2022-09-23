BlanchfordChristy08_s6a177.jpg

Christy Blanchford, M.D.

COVINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on a new body of research, is recommending high-dose flu shots this year for people 65 and older. People in that age group can receive high-dose flu shots at their primary care provider or by making an appointment at their local Piedmont QuickCare or Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet location.

According to the CDC, observational studies comparing these vaccines suggest they are potentially more effective in preventing hospitalizations for those who become infected with flu. People in this age group, the CDC says, end up representing the majority of flu hospitalizations and deaths during flu season. Flu season hits during the fall and winter months and usually reaches its peak between December and February.

