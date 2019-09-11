COVINGTON - Cedric Cook has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the January murders of his wife and stepdaughter.
On Jan. 16 Cook shot and killed his wife, Tijuana Cook, and stepdaughter, Michelle Dickerson, with an automatic rifle, according to a release from Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Layla Zon.
“Tijuana Cook was on the phone with her mother when she was brutally murdered and, after the defendant ended her life, he picked up the phone and told her mother he had just killed her daughter,” said Zon. “He also shot at friends of Dickerson while they were fleeing the yard, one of which was struck with a bullet but recovered.”
Covington Police officers responded to the scene and discovered the house had been shot up with more than 50 bullet casings throughout the residence. Cedric Cook fled the scene but later approached law enforcement and admitted he shot the victims.
Tuesday Cook pleaded guilty before Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge John M. Ott to two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus five years consecutive confinement for the gun charges, which is required by law.
The case was investigated by Detective Jeff Bruno and Capt. Ken Malcom with the Covington Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Amber Bennett, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Patrick with the assistance of Investigator Jill Lumpkin and Victim Advocate Shay Payne.
“Tijuana and Michelle left behind many caring family members who were present and able to speak during the guilty plea today in court,” said Zon on Tuesday. “The District Attorney's office is honored to be able to assist in bringing justice and some sense of closure to their families.”