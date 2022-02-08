Cedric James won first place in the 8- and 9-year-old division of the Elks Hoop Shoot. Shown with James is Chuck Myers, exalted ruler of the Covington Elks Lodge, who was in charge of the Northeast District Hoop Shoot.
Special Photo
Lyric Jones was the first-place winner of the Elks Hoop Shoot in the girls 10- and 11-year-old division.
COVINGTON — The Elks Northeast District Hoop Shoot was held Feb. 5 at the Wolverine Gym on Geiger Street, compliments of the Newton County Recreation Department. Elk lodges participating in the event were Lake Oconee, Eatonton and Covington.
Cedric James from Porterdale Elementary School won first place in the 8- and 9-year-old division. His coah is Kenneth Meakin. Lyric Jones of Newton County won first place in the 10- and 11-year-old girls division.
The Elks Hoop Shoot Program is for girls and boys in age groups 8 and 9, 10 and 11, 12 and 13. The contest is a part of a national tournament hosted by the Elks Lodge, a fraternal order with more than 2,000 chapters across the country. Winners move on from the local games to the district competition, then to the state level followed by regional matches and ultimately to the national finals. One boy and one girl from each age group will win a national title and have their name inscribed into the Elks’ Basketball Hall of Fame.
The program encourages kids to set a goal that pushes them to their limits by practicing, being persistent, and getting gritty during their formative years.
The next step for these winners will be the State of Georgia Hoop Shoot on Feb. 19 in the Wolverine Gym. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Vance Rhodes is in charge of the state Elks event.
Following the competition, a lunch will be served for all coaches, contestants and their families at the Covington Elks lodge on 135 Crowell Road, followed by an awards ceremony for the winners.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
