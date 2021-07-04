Hundreds of people thronged to Olde Town Conyers Saturday evening to celebrate the Independence Day weekend as the Red, White and Boom! festival returned after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year’s event went all out with two bands, a wide array of food trucks and vendors, face painting, street games, a kids’ play area and — of course — a fireworks finale.
Celebrating Independence Day
- Alice Queen
