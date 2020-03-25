CONYERS – In an effort to spread education and awareness of COVID-19, Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. will host a conference call with local clergy and local funeral directors on Thursday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m. This comes after the initial conference call on Monday, March 23 updated almost 80 participants.
The phone number is (478) 201-9175. Once dialed in, participants should enter in the Access Code: 684-200-737 followed by the “#” sign. After announcing their first and last name, the county asks that participants mute their phone to prevent feedback and background noise.
