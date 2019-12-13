COVINGTON — The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce board has decided to terminate its economic development contract with the city and county, leaving the two local governments to sort out how the Office of Economic Development will be managed.
The Chamber announced late Friday, Dec. 6, that its 11-member board had unanimously voted to end the contract and place more emphasis on its 650-members and member services. The Chamber recommended that the city and county turn the Office of Economic Development (OED) over to the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, which is made up of members appointed by the city, county and Chamber.
“The Chamber is built on its membership base and looks forward to focusing on that priority,” said Corey Consuegra, chairman of the Chamber board. “Our staff will work closely for a smooth transition to continue the success of economic development activity.”
It was not immediately clear how transitioning the OED to the IDA will take place. Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes, who represents the county on the IDA board, said he planned to have discussions with fellow IDA members Ronnie Cowan, a member of the Board of Commissioners; Lanier Sims, chairman of the IDA board and a former member of the BOC; City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. and Bill Dobbs, to determine how the OED will be managed under the IDA. Once they have a plan, it will be presented to both the Board of Commissioners and Covington City Council for approval, he said.
Although the Chamber initially announced that its contract with the city and county would end Jan. 1, Banes said Thursday an agreement had been reached for the Chamber to continue to manage the OED for 90 days.
Banes said the 90-day extension will give the city and county time to work out the details.
“We will make it work,” he said. “Commissioner Cowan has a lot of experience in that area, and Frank Turner, as city attorney, as well.”
Cowan said he anticipates OED will answer to the IDA board, but that payroll, benefits and other administrative responsibilities will be handled by the county, similar to the way the county’s Solid Waste Management Authority operates. Cowan said the city and county will need to approve intergovernmental agreements to formalize the structure.
The Office of Economic Development is funded jointly by the city and county, with each government providing a $280,000 appropriation in the current budget year. The OED has three employees: Dave Bernd, vice president of economic development; Serra Hall, senior project manager; and Kathy Morgan, CID/278 administrator.
Banes said he expects the employees to remain.
“I think this is more of an opportunity for everybody,” said Banes. “It will give the IDA a chance to focus more on economic development with Serra and Dave being employees there. It will free the Chamber up so they can focus more on their clients and customers.”