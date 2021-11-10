When Dr. Larry Cheek began leading the Stone Mountain Baptist Association 25 years ago, there were 39 churches in the organization, all of which spoke either English or Spanish. Today, as he prepares to retire, the association has grown to include 150 churches where the gospel message is preached in more than 40 languages.
Located at 1200 Green St. in Conyers, the Stone Mountain Baptist Association (SMBA) represents churches in Rockdale, Newton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Morgan, Walton and several other surrounding counties where those churches work together for resources, reaching the lost and other activities.
“That is what an association of churches does,” Cheek said. “We partner together for kingdom purpose to do what one church cannot do by itself. I appreciate the churches in our membership who have sacrificially given financially to see our geography reached for Jesus through church planting, evangelism and disciple making. Each church doing their part has made a huge difference.”
At its 183rd annual meeting, held recently at the First Baptist Church of Covington, the SMBA honored Cheek for his quarter century of service and welcomed the man who will now lead the association, Dr. Richard Bumpers.
“I started with Larry as a church planter,” Bumpers said. “... I'm really looking forward to continuing with the foundation that Larry has laid and will try to engage more of the churches in the community. I'll be hands-on and help and support the pastors and congregations as they transition to this new normal of evangelism. My passion is evangelism and to really try to be innovative. I hope to challenge the churches to think outside of the box, outside of the walls, be intentional, but not compromise the gospel. A lot of members are not going back to traditional ways of worship... It's not the church as usual anymore, but the church intentional.”
A native of Sacramento, Calif., Bumpers said he “came South” in 1993. He attended Alabama State University where he went on a ministry tour with Young Life. In 2007, he and his family moved to Conyers. He and his wife, Danyale are the parents of Kaylah, 24, a graduate of Point University, and Tierra, 19, a sophomore at West Georgia.
From 2010-2014, Bumpers served on the Superintendent's Advisory Council for the Rockdale County Public School System; 2012-present, Every Kid Inc. and from 2015 to today, on committees for the SMBA and the Georgia Baptist Foundation. He holds memberships in the Georgia Association of Law Enforcement Chaplains, Georgia Center for Nonprofits and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
From 2003-2007, he was the executive metro director for Young Life Inc., in Memphis, Tenn., where he developed programs for the Christian organization that reaches out to young people in high school and college. From 2007-2013, Bumpers was the executive metro director for Young Life Inc., in Atlanta where he led the organization and developed outreach programs. From 2013-2014, Bumpers served as dean of academic and student services for Point University in East Point, where he also taught classes and served as director of development. In 2014, he became pastor of Park Place Baptist Church in Snellville, where he served for six years.
Bumpers received his bachelor of science degree in urban youth studies in 2006, from Eastern University in St. Davids, Penn. He holds a master's degree in counseling studies from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minn., and in 2013, he completed his doctor of ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.
As Cheek looked toward retirement, the SMBA began its work on a plan of succession.
“When our search team got together, I asked them to consider him (Dr. Bumpers) first,” Cheek said. “I've watched him myself from a distance as he's moved from being a pastor of a turn-around church to being on the convention staff and coming back to be our missionary. I've watched his ministry the last four years and how he was growing.”
The SMBA leadership position is sometimes called mission strategist or associational missionary and through the years, Cheek said it has been a rewarding as well as demanding job.
“I have fond memories of the mission trips I had the privilege of leading to Alaska and Chicago in my early ministry,” he said. “I remember my first mission trips overseas to Jamaica and Kenya. Then it was Brazil and in most recent years to the Holy Land of Israel... We have been involved in kingdom work and it is a good work for God. May he allow us to carry it along until Jesus comes again. Trouble comes our way when we isolate and fail to participate with others.”
Cheek and his wife, Cathy, who live in Oxford will continue to serve the SMBA, he says and he looks forward to how God will use him in ministry in the future.
It has been a difficult time for the retiring associational missionary. In the span of six months, he suffered a stroke and had major surgery. His wife had a heart valve replacement and a heart attack.
“On top of that, I had COVID,” he added. “Basically, coming off the stroke, is the reason I'm stepping out of this position — not out of ministry. I intend to do something until the day I die.
“...I have pretty much made a full recovery from the stroke. My wife is doing good from the heart attack and aortic valve replacement. We're both in cardiac rehab and working on our health.”
And, Cheek said, 25 years was a milestone.
“I felt as though the 25th year was a good year to stop and hand off the reins to a successor to take it to the next level, whatever that may be,” he said.
Bumpers is already on the job and has been “shadowing” Cheek in recent weeks.
He said the SMBA is gearing up right now to partner with Awaken His Church for Harvest Friday, a major under taking on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
“We're really trying to have prayer and engage churches to go out on Black Friday and set up prayer tents where we can engage people at various locations in prayer and hopefully share the gospel,” he said. “We've never done this to this magnitude. The prayer ministry has prayer tents throughout the week, but we're really being intentional about Black Friday. Holly Hayes is the point person. Area churches are taking part and tents are going to be at Walmart in Conyers, Hobby Lobby in Conyers, Kohl's department store in Conyers and on the Square in Covington. Volunteers will be working at the tents from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and any other churches or volunteers interested in taking part should call the SMBA at 770-483-2776.
The SMBA was originally formed as The Rock Mountain Baptist Association in 1839, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Newton County with 588 members in 16 churches. For many years, other associations, including Atlanta, Gwinnett Metro, Apalachee, Henry, and South Metro were developed from Stone Mountain Baptist Association churches. In 1840, in its second Annual Session the annual sermon was based on Matthew 16:18 when Jesus declared, “Upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”
In 1847, the SMBA joined the Georgia Baptist Convention. Then in 1963, the Georgia Baptist Convention assigned an area missionary to work with the SMBA and other associations in its area. By 1980, a full-time director of missions was working. Currently the association has a paid and volunteer staff of eight working in various aspects of mission ministries providing “hands-on help” to churches.
