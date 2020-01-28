COVINGTON — Charges have been dropped against a Covington man arrested last year after he was accused of attempting to sell stolen lawn equipment.
Ruenell Rudison, 55, was arrested on March 3, 2019 after a lawn equipment theft victim spied some of her items allegedly being sold by Ruenell outside a local store. A trailer filled with lawn equipment had been stolen from a Loganville lawn company in November 2018, and the wife of the company owner spotted Ruenell attempting to sell the equipment near the Kroger gas pumps on Ga. Highway 20.
Ruenell was arrested and charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property. But Newton County Chief Assistant District Attorney Randy McGinley said the case has been dismissed.
“Per the dismissal that was filed in court, there was insufficient evidence to prove that the defendant knew or should have known the property was stolen,” McGinley said in an email. “The dismissal was filed by our office after communicating that to the victim.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.