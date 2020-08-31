The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for Deanston Junior Elvis Wright, aka "Chip-Chip," for the shooting death of Omeish Stewart. Wright, 20, is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous.
On July 4-5, during a 4th of July celebration being held at 2410 Kinmor Industrial Parkway in Conyers, an argument erupted into gunfire, wounding Stewart and two females.
Warrants had already been taken out for Wright's arrest, but on Aug. 26, the Sheriff's Office received information that Stewart had succumbed to his wounds, and an additional warrant was taken out for murder.
According to Dep. Lee Thomas, Stewart was the father of four children, and his family and community are asking for any assistance with the whereabouts of Wright.
Investigators believe Wright may have left Georgia, but is likely still in the United States. He has ties to Jamaica, east metro Atlanta, New Jersey, New York, and Florida.
Investigators also believe Wright may have shaved off all of his hair in an effort to change his overall appearance.
Anyone with information about Wright and/or his current location is asked to contact Investigator Dwayne Smith at 770-278-8161, 404-615-0124, or by email at Dwayne.Smith@RockdaleCountyGA.gov.
