MANSFIELD — The Charlie Elliott Astronomy Club invites those interested in astronomy and astrophotography to attend a presentation by Dr. Loris Magnani, professor of astronomy at the University of Georgia. Magnani will discuss molecular clouds and their appeal to astro-imagers. The presentation is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, 4:30 p.m.
Before the formation of the earth, the sun and the rest of the solar system, there was an accumulation of dust and gas — a molecular cloud. Over time, this stellar nursery condensed to form the sun, planets and the other solar system bodies. Today, amateur astronomers can use affordable, off-the-shelf equipment to observe and study other molecular clouds inside the Milky Way galaxy.
Magnani’s presentation will take place in Meeting Room B at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, 543 Elliott Trail, Mansfield. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are also invited to an open observing session after the program at the Jon Wood Astronomy Field, located a short distance from the Wildlife Center.
For more information, visit georgiawildlife.com/CharlieElliott.
