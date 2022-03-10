ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center as one 15 locations in the state to receive a grant through the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program.
The DNR plans to use the $1.5 million grant to develop Phase Three of the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center. This project consists of construction of a Discovery Zone and pavilion that will provide educational opportunities and nature-based recreational activities for guests. A new animal holding facility will provide the capacity to securely house and care for animals used in a variety of educational programs.
The Charlie Elliott grant is part of $28.1 million in Conserve Georgia grants that will be used to support local parks and trails systems and state-owned lands.
“During a time of need, Georgia provided our citizens and friends from neighboring states a safe place to recreate, enjoy nature and learn about the rich outdoor opportunities our state has to offer. The approved project grant slate will further improve those opportunities and continue to strengthen Georgia’s conservation efforts,” said DNR Commissioner Mark Williams.
The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program is Georgia’s first source of dedicated funding for the conservation of priority lands, the stewardship of state parks and wildlife management areas, and the support of local parks and trails.
The competitive 2021-2022 grant cycle produced 44 submissions requesting a total of $65 million dollars in funding. Eligible applicants included local governments, recreation authorities, state agencies, and certain non-profit organizations. The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees reviewed all projects and selected a slate of proposals, which was subsequently approved by the Board of Natural Resources and the Appropriations Subcommittees of the State House of Representatives and State Senate over DNR.
Other projects granted funding include:
The Butlers Bridge Park & Stream Restoration project in Henry County, which will receive a $1.5 milion grant. Henry County plans to design and build a passive recreational park to include approximately 2.4 miles of trail and boardwalk system, kayak launch and wildlife viewing platforms. The project will provide access to the South River and establish one of the key put-in/take-out locations of the South River Water Trail. The proposed project will also perform a priority 1 stream restoration that will restore the loss of connectivity with the floodplain. The project is designed to restore the stream, reduce erosion and sedimentation and improve water quality in the South River.
Visitor center reconstruction at Vogel State Park, which will receive $4,274,579. The DNR will construct a new visitor center at Vogel State Park, one of the oldest, most popular parks in the Georgia State Parks System. This project will support the high amount of visitation and the varying natural resource-based recreational activities the park offers. The existing visitor center, originally constructed in the 1930s, will be renovated into a Civilian Conservation Corps Museum to expand opportunities for interpretive programming.
For more information about the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program or the grants, visit www.gadnr.org/gosp.
