CONYERS — The annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival is coming, and this year there’s more anticipation than ever.
This year’s festival — set for March 27 and 28 — is the 40th annual, setting the stage for a “40 and Fabulous” event that will be highlighted by “great expectations.”
The 39th festival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but festival fans were able to experience the event virtually through an online marketplace that provided links to vendors’ websites.
This year the festival is back “in person,” and organizers plan to build excitement for the event over the coming weeks through a promotion that will involve the community and culminate in an exciting reveal.
Organizers aren’t sharing details about the reveal, but you can keep up with the Cherry Blossom story as it develops. Follow them on Facebook @ConyersCherryBlossomFestival or http://www.conyerscherryblossomfest.com/ and look for more updates in the Citizen.
See below for the story so far:
OUR CONYERS CHERRY BLOSSOM FAMILY IS GROWING!
We’re Expecting!
“We’ve acquired a mysterious egg through an overseas adoption, and we can’t wait to find out what’s inside!
The Origin of the Mysterious Egg
“At the edge of the coast, on the great island of Shikoku in Japan, a fisherman returning from a long journey at sea, spotted a bright pink egg, washed up at shore. He rubbed his eyes in disbelief as his boat and crew anchored, because this was truly a RARE sight. He quickly grabbed the egg, before anyone else could see what he had found, and tucked it away in secret, and began an extensive search for the parents. He told NO ONE...for fear that the life inside the egg would be in danger. Days and weeks had passed, and still the search was unsuccessful. Then one day, he noticed a small crack in the egg. It would be no time at all until the “little one” would emerge. He had to act fast. The fisherman quickly prepared for his next journey to find an adopted family that would embrace this special creature as their own. In a land where people loved and appreciated all things PINK! In a place that would always be adorned with cherry blossoms each Spring, as a reminder of its native land. A place of friendship, inclusive of all cultures, where they celebrate music and the arts, and all things beautiful! The fisherman paused for a moment, and then let out a long sigh, ‘Of course!’ he said, and set sail to the most magical place of all — the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival.”
