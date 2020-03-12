CONYERS — The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival has been the harbinger of spring in the east metro area for the past 38 years, but for the first time in its history, the festival has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.
The festival, which usually draws tens of thousands of people, was scheduled for March 21-22 at the Georgia International Horse Park.
“Out of an abundance of caution for those participating in and attending the festival, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event,” said City Manager Tony Lucas. “Our utmost priority remains the health and wellbeing of everyone involved in the event.”
Refunds will be issued to vendors who were scheduled to participate in the festival.
The Dash Into Spring 5K presented by the Conyers Police Department Explorers Division, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the horse park, has also been canceled. Registered participants will be contacted about refund options.
“This virus and its effect on so many is certainly unprecedented, and we hope to return in 2021 with a festival that will be bigger and better than ever,” said Jennifer Bexley, director of the Georgia International Horse Park, where the annual event is held.
For more information or questions, call the Georgia International Horse Park at 770-860-4190.
St. Patrick's Day Parade cancelled
Another iconic event, the the city of Conyers’ World’s Fastest Growing St. Patrick’s Day Parade, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
For the past 10 years, the parade has been followed by the World’s Shortest Endurance Run sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockdale County. The run, .1 mile in length, has also been canceled. For more information about the run, visit www.rockdalerotary.org.
The merchants of Olde Town will continue with their street party plans with Commercial Street scheduled to be closed to through traffic the evening of March 17 featuring music by Midnight Cruzer.
Commercial Street will also be closed to traffic on Saturday, March 14 for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day event dubbed “St. Practice Day” starting at 2 p.m. The festivities are sponsored by the Celtic Tavern, Sweet Treat Depot and Tin Plate with live entertainment by local favorites The Stratocats, along with drink and food specials.
For information or questions, please call the Conyers Welcome Center at 770-602-2606.
ROCKDALE COUNTY
Rockdale County has announced the following closures and changes, effective March 13:
• The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners' evening "On the Road Meetings" will no longer be conducted in elementary schools around the county until further notice.
The March 17 Board of Commissioners meeting had been scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hightower Trail Elementary School. The BOC will continue to hold the evening sessions and will conduct then at the Assembly Hall at 901 Main St. in Conyers.
• The Rockdale State of the County Address will not be open to the public; however, it will be broadcast live via the Rockdale County website and Facebook pages at 3 p.m. on the scheduled date of event – Thursday, March 26.
• Animal Control Shelter – Closed, officers will still be responding to calls.
• Olivia Haydel Senior Center – Closed, no access to the public.
• Parks and Recreation – All activities and facility rentals temporarily suspended. Gated parks that will be completely closed with no access are: Black Shoals Park, Costley Mill Park and Johnson Park. All indoor parks and recreation facilities will be closed to the public, but staff members are expected to report.
• At this time Rockdale County will keep the Recycling Center open for business. This is an outdoor setting with limited contact. Staff will wear gloves when handling items.
The closures and procedures will remain in place until further notice. Follow the Rockdale County Facebook page at facebook.com/RockdaleGov and the Rockdale County website at rockdalecountyga.gov for information.
• The Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office is limiting lobby access only to customers being serviced at the window. Renewals and property tax payments can be placed in the drop-box for same-day processing.
Taxpayers are also encouraged to use online services. There are a number of motor-vehicle and tax-related services online, without the need for in-person interactions. Motor vehicle transactions can be completed at any MVD Self-Service Kiosk, including Kroger in Conyers Square, and through the e-services portal online at https://eservices.drives.ga.gov. Property tax transactions can be completed online at www.rockdaletaxoffice.org.
For more information, call the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office at 770-278-7600, send a text to 678-964-4712 or visit www.rockdaletaxoffice.org.
CONYERS
Conyers Police Department: Court, Probation, Fines, Citations
Conyers Municipal Court will be suspended for 30 days (through April 15), as will community service workers for the next 30 days (through April 15).
Individuals serving probation can make payments online at conyersga.com or via the drop box located in the Conyers Police Department lobby at 1194 Scott St. Those serving probation may also call in, rather than reporting to their probation officers through April 15, 2020.
Citizens submitting special event permits will be evaluated by Conyers Police personnel on a case-by-case basis.
Planning and Inspections
The city’s Planning and Inspections Office will not accept cash payments until further notice. Payment (by checks, money order or credit card number) is encouraged by mail or utilizing the drop box located outside of the Human Resources and Finance Departments. Individuals submitting permits with payment may also mail or drop off in the designated drop box.
Taxes, Commercial Sanitation and Conyers Security Alert
The city’s Finance Department will not accept cash payments until further notice. Citizens desiring to conduct other business with the city (making tax payments, commercial sanitation payments, etc.), are encouraged to do so via the city’s website, conyersga.com, mail payments by check, money order or credit card, or utilize the drop box located outside of the Human Resources and Finance Departments. Customers may also call 770-929-4294 or 770-483-4411 to make payments over the phone or for further assistance. Receipts for payments by phone will be mailed to customers. No payments will be accepted in the front lobby of City Hall.
The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts has postponed their "Embracing History Around Us: Housing in the J.P. Carr Community" scheduled for Saturday, March 14 until further notice.
Rockdale Career Academy's annual RUN RCA 5K Pro-Challenge scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.
OTHER CANCELLATIONS
The Newton County Recreation Commission has canceled all youth sports league events, including softball and baseball. In addition, Open Gym and the B.C. Crowell Cardio Fitness Studio at the Turner Lake Complex will be closed until further notice.
The Newton County Recreation Commission is also canceling the following upcoming events:
• NCRC Easter Egg Hunt at Wolverine Field on April 4
• Spring Break Basketball Camp at Turner Lake on April 6-10
• Spring Break Wildlife Camp at Turner Lake on April 6-10
Along with these cancellations, the upcoming Miracle League season and ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for March 21 has been postponed for at least 30 days.
• The Newton County Senior Services Center will be closed beginning Monday, March 16. A reopening date has not been announced.
• Newton Fire Services has postponed the March 21 Open House at Fire Station 1 until further notice.
