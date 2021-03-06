CONYERS – In preparation for the 40th Annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, organizers have announced the name of the festival’s new pink dragon mascot.
The winning name for the newest member of the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival family is Sakura (桜), a Japanese word for cherry blossoms – a flower that symbolizes the spring season, the beauty of nature, and the ephemeral way of life. According to the city, it is the perfect choice that coincides with Japan’s culture and the very principles of the Cherry Blossom Festival.
Sakura will take her first steps at the March 27 and 28 Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival at the Georgia International Horse Park, to greet festival fans, take photos and show off her newest dance moves.
“The community made a wonderful choice with the name Sakura,” said festival manager Jill Alpert. “Her name and her very presence will serve as another inspiring reminder of our long-standing friendship with Japan, when the city of Conyers was first gifted several cherry blossom trees from the Maxell company – the birth of this annual celebration. We are excited to add this joyous, interactive element to the festival.”
The Rockdale-Newton Citizen along with the Conyers Cherry Blossom team ran a three-week-long “Name Our Dragon” contest, sponsored by Ingles Market. Members of the community were given the opportunity to suggest and vote for their favorite name while being entered to win prizes and sign up for an Ingles Advantage Card if they did not already have one.
The grand prize winner, Anita Martin-Baker of Conyers, will receive Ingles Market gift cards totaling $2,300 in value.
“When I submitted the name ‘Sakura’ to the contest, I had no idea that I would win, I never win anything,” said Martin-Baker. “This is so exciting! To be a part of the festival history is truly an honor. I can’t wait to attend the festival this year and meet Sakura.”
The runner-up, Krista Firkus, of Porterdale, and an avid shopper at Ingles, will be awarded $200 in Ingles Market gift cards.
"I am so thrilled to be runner-up,” said Firkus. “I'm so grateful to Ingles Market, the Rockdale-Newton Citizen, and the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival for putting on such a fun contest. I always loved going to the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival growing up. With everything going on right now, I'm happy that some community events can be modified, so we can safely continue to make memories with our friends and families!"
Both the winner and runner-up of the contest can use their Ingles gift cards for groceries or gas, plus they will enjoy a one-year subscription to the Citizen newspapers and other fun swag from the community’s newspaper and festival.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is free with an $8 parking fee per vehicle. The festival accepts credit or debit cards only for parking fees. In an effort to reduce person-to-person contact, cash is not accepted for parking fees. However, vendors participating in the festival may choose to accept credit cards, debit cards or cash at their booths.
Attendees are encouraged to participate in the festival Pink Out by dressing in the festival colors, decorating a stroller or wagon, and joining in the festivities. Secret judges will be roaming the festival looking for the best dressed patrons and elaborately decorated strollers and wagons. If you get spotted, you will get Pinked and win festival prizes.
The festival will be following COVID-19 guidelines to provide a safe environment for attendees.
What You Can Expect from the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival Team:
• The Conyers Cherry Blossom Team will comply with all applicable federal, state and local regulations, requirements and orders as they relate to mass gatherings, including the latest Governor's Executive Order for the state of Georgia.
• Increased cleaning frequency with special attention to high-touch areas.
• Additional space will be allotted between each exhibitor booth and attraction to allow for social distancing.
• Seating will be strategically placed to allow for social distancing.
• The festival is accepting debit cards and credit cards only as forms of payment for parking.
• Hand sanitizing stations.
• Employee temperature checks, along with daily health checks, will be conducted daily prior to the beginning of work shifts.
• Employees will stay at home if sick.
• Employees are supplied with and required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
• Employees will maintain good hygiene, including washing hands frequently.
• Practicing social distancing guidelines.
• Public restrooms will be closed during cleaning of restrooms.
What We Ask of Our Guests:
• All guests must comply with all applicable federal, state and local regulations, requirements and orders as they relate to mass gatherings, including the latest Governor's Executive Order for the state of Georgia.
• Give fellow guests their space and do not congregate. Avoid close contact with others by standing or sitting at least 6 feet apart at all times. At tables, benches or other seating areas, sit only with your party. No gatherings are allowed on the property with more than 50 people, unless there is at least 6 feet between each person.
• The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival strongly encourages guests to wear masks within the festival area. Review the latest state of Georgia Executive Order for current recommendations for wearing face masks.
• Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and dispose of properly.
• Stay at home if you are sick or experiencing symptoms of illness, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste.
• Stay at home if you have pre-existing health conditions or if you fall into the State of Georgia’s high-risk category for COVID-19.
• If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the last two weeks, stay at home.
• Practice good personal hygiene habits.
• Avoid using cash when possible for payment. Bring a credit/debit card instead, or use mobile forms of payment.
• Visit the CDC’s website for the latest COVID-19 information and best prevention protocols. www.cdc.gov/COVID19
Don’t forget to check out other Citizen contests throughout the year at your local news resource https://www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com/ and follow all of Sakura’s adventures on FB at facebook.com/ConyersCherryBlossomFestival.
