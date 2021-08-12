DECATUR – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the promotion of Cheryl Payton to Office of Privacy and Compliance manager in the GBI Legal Division. Payton will be responsible for the daily operation and supervision of the Open Records Unit and agency accreditation.
Payton is originally from Covington and currently resides in Social Circle.
Payton spent 10 years in the private sector as a lab technician until she began her career with the GBI in 1993 as a forensic technician, where she worked in both the Toxicology and Firearms Sections of the GBI Crime Lab. In 1999, she transferred to the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) as a criminal justice training specialist. She later became the acting CJIS program manager prior to becoming the applicant services supervisor. In 2013, she became the Criminal History/Identification Services program manager, where she served until her most recent appointment. During this time, she led her team in developing the first GCIC Computer-Based Training (CBT) program, providing online training to over 50,000 criminal justice employees.
Payton obtained her bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Columbus State University in 2011 where she graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors. Payton continued on to obtain a master of public safety administration degree in 2017, also from Columbus State University. She has also been a Georgia P.O.S.T. certified master instructor since 2009. Payton is a member of the Atlanta Repeat Offender Working Group and vice chair of the International Biometrics Association, Biometric Technologies User Group.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is comprised of four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Lab, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has 829 employees and a current budget of $119,761,272.
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
