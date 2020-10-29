Cheveda McCamy officially became a Superior Court judge of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit Monday in a private swearing in ceremony at the State Capitol. Gov. Brian Kemp administered the oath after appointing McCamy to the judgeship earlier this month to succeed the late Judge Horace Johnson Jr. McCamy is the second woman to serve as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit and is the first African American woman to hold the position. Prior to her appointment, McCamy served as the chief assistant district attorney in Henry County. McCamy was accompanied by her husband, Marcellus McCamy, at the ceremony.
Cheveda McCamy sworn in as Superior Court judge
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
