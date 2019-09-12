ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton to serve on the state Board of Public Safety. Cotton has served as chief of police for Covington since 1997. Under his leadership, the Covington Police Department has remained CALEA-accredited since it was initially accredited in 1985 and is celebrating 34 years as an internationally accredited agency.
In addition to a bachelor's degree from Mercer University, where he serves as an adjunct professor, Cotton holds two master's degrees from Troy University: one in public administration and one in criminal justice. Cotton is also a 1997 graduate of the FBI National Academy – Session 188, and was a member of the Leadership Georgia Class of 2006.
Cotton has served on many boards and is involved with many community programs. He is a founding member and past chairman of the Newton-Walton Child Advocacy Center “A Child’s Voice." He is a past president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (2009-2010) and was named Police Chief of the Year for the state of Georgia in 2012.
He is a member of Covington First Baptist Church. Cotton is married to Lana Lane, and they have three children.