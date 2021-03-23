CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who hit and killed a 10-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle west on Ebenezer Road near Cherry Hill Lane Monday evening, then fled from the accident scene.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Cherry Hill lane in reference to a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle. Witnesses said the boy was was riding his bike in the westbound lane of Ebenezer when he was struck from behind by a light colored (possibly silver) 2006-2011 Toyota Camry or 2006-2008 Toyota Solara. The driver fled the scene last seen going towards Johnson Road. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. His name has not yet been released.
The RCSO Accident Investigations Unit is actively investigating this incident, and seeking assistance from the public. The vehicle will have front end damage and will be missing the front grille Toyota emblem. Possible additional damage will be on the grille or front bumper. Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.