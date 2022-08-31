China may have committed 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang, UN report finds

Gulnur Kosdaulet protests her husband's detention in China outside the Chinese consulate in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty in March 2021. Outgoing UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet released a controversial report on Xinjiang on August 31.

 Abduaziz Madyarov/AFP/Getty Images

"Crimes against humanity" may have been committed in China's treatment of Uyghur and other Muslim minority peoples in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, according to a long-awaited report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights released Wednesday.

The report, released just minutes before the end of High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet's term, said the "extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominately Muslim groups... may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."

CNN's Richard Roth and Caitlin Hu in New York and Simone McCarthy in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

