COVINGTON — Chipotle Mexican Grill is the second new addition to Newton Plaza announced in the past couple of weeks. Halpern Enterprises Inc., owner of Newton Plaza, said Chipotle has signed a 10-year lease for the outparcel formerly occupied by Moe's.

“We’re happy to bring another sought-after restaurant to the city of Covington,” said Halpern Leasing Director John Brozovic. “Chipotle contributes to Newton Plaza’s appeal as a neighborhood retail destination with a wide variety of shops, restaurants and service providers.”

Halpern announced Feb. 25 that Starbucks would be coming to Covington, taking over the outparcel space once occupied by Chick-fil-A. Chipotle will build out the 2,400-square-foot restaurant that faces U.S. Highway 278. Like Starbucks, Chipotle is scheduled to open sometime this summer.

Built by Halpern in 1974, Newton Plaza is anchored by Kroger and home to more than 40 restaurant, retail and service tenants, including national brands Planet Fitness, Bealls, Goodwill, and Big Lots, among others.

Halpern Enterprises is a privately held commercial real estate firm specializing in retail leasing, management, acquisitions, and development. Headquartered in Atlanta, Halpern owns and operates more than 50 properties, totaling more than 3.7 million square feet, in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.halpernent.com.

