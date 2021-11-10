CONYERS — Conyers will kick off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 3 with the Olde Town Christmas Party featuring the Trucks on the Tracks food truck event followed by the Conyers Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Sponsored by the city of Conyers, the Olde Town Christmas Party and Trucks on the Tracks will take place on Railroad Street in the historic business district on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their cameras for selfies with Santa and photos with special guests scheduled to appear. Guests will also enjoy complimentary marshmallow roasting, children’s activities and live entertainment by musician Samer on the deck of the Conyers Depot.
Food trucks scheduled to participate at this time include Carnival Food Truck, Kona Ice, Egg Roll Boyz, A Little Nauti, and Soul Truckin Good.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Conyers Christmas Parade will make its way through Olde Town Conyers beginning at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Rockdale County High School on Pine Log Road and continues to Main Street before it concludes at the Rockdale County Courthouse on Milstead Avenue. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for the parade is Sunday, Dece. 5 at 2 p.m.
Parade participants and the public are encouraged to follow the city’s social media pages and website for more information.
“Our community loves the holiday season and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than with a weekend complete with a visit from Santa, delicious food from unique food trucks, fun for kids, a parade, festival, and community tree lighting,” said Sandy Daniels, event coordinator for Olde Town Conyers. “Come and be part of the start of holiday fun in Conyers and Rockdale County.”
Other upcoming holiday events in Olde Town Conyers include the return of ice skating by Ice Days to the Randal S. Mills City Center Park/Olde Town Pavilion. The rink will be open Nov. 19, 2021-Feb. 21, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary, so visit icedays.com for more details.
Ice Days, the Celtic Tavern and Sweet Treat Depot, also present Winterfest, a day of live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and more in the streets of Olde Town Conyers on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Rockdale County presents the lighting of the county’s Christmas tree at the Rockdale County Courthouse (Main Street side) following the parade and Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. featuring Santa Claus and a performance by local entertainer Joya Bravo.
For more information on these and other holiday events, go to visitconyersga.com or call 1-800-CONYERS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.