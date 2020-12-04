COVINGTON — Chuck Berry, owner of Berry's Christmas Tree Farm in Covington, has been appointed to the Christmas Tree Promotion Board for a three-year term by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Berry, who represents the Eastern Region of the country, is among five producers and one importer recently appointed to serve on the board. Other new appointees are:
• Roger W. Beyer, Molalla, Oregon (Producer Region #1 – Western)
• Michael Cocco, Redwood City, California (Producer Region #1 – Western)
• Jane M. Neubauer, Chardon, Ohio (Producer Region #2 – Central)
• Renee’ Beutell Campbell, Tuckasegee, North Carolina (Producer Region #3 – Eastern)
• Larry Downey, Quebec, Canada (Importer)
The 12-member board, appointed by the secretary of agriculture, has 11 producers representing production in the eastern, central and western regions of the United States, and one importer member. Each member can serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.
The purpose of the program is to expand the market and uses of fresh-cut Christmas trees. An assessment on producers and importers of fresh cut Christmas trees finances the program, which is administered by the Christmas Tree Promotion Board. The board’s assessments are used for promotion, research and industry information projects to help increase the demand for Christmas trees. The board reimburses the federal government for the cost of implementing and administering the program.
Berry’s Tree Farm, located at 70 Mt Tabor Road, Covington, offers fresh cut trees, including Leyland cypress, Carolina Sapphire, Murray cypress, cedar, Virginia pine, Fraser fir, and Blue Ice.
For more information, visit https://berrystreefarm.com.
