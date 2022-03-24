COVINGTON - Cinelease Studios - Three Ring held a ceremonial groundbreaking March 22 with Gov. Brian Kemp taking part, marking the beginning of a $144-million studio expansion that will bring additional productions, new jobs, and a positive economic impact to the region.
Cinelease Studios - Three Ring opened in 2020 at 11642 Ga. Highway 142 in Covington as a purpose-built film and television campus with six sound stages, three mill spaces, 12 office bungalows, and an expansive wooded and developed backlot. The studio has been leased at 100% capacity since its opening and clients have included Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, and Skydance Media. With demand for content at an industry-wide high and all sound stages fully booked through year’s end, Cinelease Studios saw now as the ideal time to embark on this expansion.
“We’re always evaluating incentives and where productions want to be, and that combination is why we built Cinelease Studios - Three Ring here in Georgia in 2020,” said Cinelease Studios General Manager Gannon Murphy at a ceremony held inside one of the huge sound stages prior to the groundbreaking. “Georgia has for the last decade-plus, embraced the film and television industry by consistently providing a business-friendly and cost-effective work environment; and after only being open since 2020, we’re doubling down to expand our studio to keep productions coming back to the state year after year.”
The expansion will add eight new stages, enhancing the campus by providing a total of 14 purpose-built sound stages. Upon completion, the stages will total 276,000 square feet of stage space alone, 100,000 square feet of office space, and two new mill spaces will offer 72,800 more square feet of flexible space for construction mill and storage. The designs will also accommodate more office amenities, 8 acres of outdoor filmmaking space, and pavement to double the parking currently available.
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter of Dalton, chair of the House Creative Arts and Entertainment Working Group, admitted when he came into the Legislature in 2018 that he was a critic of the state’s film tax credit that has attracted the film and TV industry to Georgia.
“I didn’t believe the magnitude of what people were telling me and the impact it could have on the state of Georgia,” said Carpenter. “I can tell you today I’ve been converted as I’ve seen the amount of investments this industry has brought to Georgia.
“And as a father of four, the opportunities that you are giving Georgians who used to have to leave the state if they were creative people to be successful, now they can stay home. So it is enabling Georgia to keep our talent within our state. I applaud your investment in Covington.”
Rahim Charania, co-owner with Cary Goldman of Three Ring Studios, had the dream of what the studio is becoming in 2016. He credited elected officials in Covington and Newton County with the vision to see it come to fruition.
“This vision was really the vision of a group of elected officials from Newton County and the city of Covington that crossed party lines, that crossed subdivisions of any kind of ideological differences to come together, because they had an idea, and that idea was that something great can be done in Covington, that jobs can be brought here, that with the right kind of assistance and help and the right platform for job creation, something magical can happen in Covington,” said Charania. “For years city and state officials labored together to come up with an idea, recruited a development team, and gave them the space to operate so that they could deliver the project that you are looking at today.”
Gov. Brian Kemp credited Cinelease and other production companies for investing in Georgia and remaining open and operating even during the pandemic.
“I like to remind people that the impact of the production that comes here goes far beyond the film industry,” said Kemp. “The spinoff effects of those investments bring more money, more jobs and more opportunities for communities across Georgia, especially in places like Covington. In fact, experts believe on a busy shooting day, this expanded campus will be able to host 2,500 crew members. That means more Georgians working in high-paying positions.
“The fact that this project is the first and only public/private partnership designed to support the growing entertainment content industry in Georgia makes this all the more important,” Kemp added. "By partnering with the city, county and state, combining efforts can see greater results. It’s those types of partnerships, where everyone is at the table and being equally represented and respected that brings so many economic development projects like this to our community.”
The entertainment industry drives nearly $4 billion into Georgia’s economy and this expansion and consequential increase in overall production capacity will make an impactful contribution to the workforce, tax base, and client experience.
With continued partnership with Cinelease and Herc Entertainment Services, the Cinelease Studios - Three Ring expansion is projected to finish in late 2023.
