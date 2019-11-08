COVINGTON — City residents took to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5 to cast their votes in local municipal elections.
Though the number of voters are considerably smaller when compared to county voters, both Porterdale and Oxford made big enough impacts to see changes in their local representatives.
OXFORD
With long-time Mayor Jerry Roseberry not running for re-election, the city of Oxford voters had a big decision to make.
A total of 152 voters settled on David Eady to serve as Oxford's mayor.
"After a long night of waiting, I just learned I will be the next mayor of Oxford," Eady posted on his campaign Facebook page. "Thank you to all our friends and family who have supported us in this effort. I look forward to serving the city of Oxford for the next four years."
Opponent Michael Ready received 86 votes.
PORTERDALE
A total of 69 voters in Porterdale elected Angela "Niki" Wescott to represent Post 1 on the Porterdale City Council. Sixty-seven voters also approved the “brunch bill” in Tuesday's municipal elections.
Wescott unseated incumbent council member Terry Gray, who had 32 votes.
The "brunch bill" will allow restaurants in the city to begin selling alcohol with food at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Porterdale currently hosts a few eateries that would benefit from the "brunch bill": Milazzo's Italian Ristorante, Madd LuLu's Cafe, Putters Restaurant at The Oaks golf course and the Porterdale Bar & Grill.
In 2018 the Georgia General Assembly passed a law, known as the “brunch bill,” that left it up to local residents to decide whether they want restaurants and wineries to sell alcohol beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
But the bill included approval at the local level, and the city councils in Covington and Porterdale both voted to put it on the ballot.
Current law requires restaurants and stores to wait until 12:30 p.m. to begin selling beer, wine and liquor on Sundays. Retail establishments still will have to wait until 12:30 p.m. to begin Sunday sales.
Conyers approved the measure during the general election last November.
In addition to Covington and Porterdale, the “brunch bill” was on the ballot in Henry County and the cities of Locust Grove, McDonough, Monroe and Stockbridge.