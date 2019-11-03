CONYERS — The cities of Conyers, Covington, Porterdale and Oxford will hold their Municipal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for the purpose of electing several council members and mayors, respectively.
Conyers
In Conyers, registered voters in the Conyers and Olde Town precincts will have the opportunity to vote on: one council member from District 2, Post 2, one council member from District 3 and one council member from District 4.
One Conyers incumbent will return to office uncontested while another faces a challenger. District 4 Councilman John Fountain is not seeking re-election and two candidates have qualified to seek that post.
Conyers candidates are as follows:
District 2, Post 2
Jacob Bailey (incumbent)