CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners heard several citizens voice objections to the proposed 2021 general fund budget of $79,857,211 at a public hearing on Nov. 3. The proposed budget is an increase of $4,474,310 over the current budget of $75,382 901.
In a press release, the BOC stated the county was able to deliver a balanced budget, or a budget that does not borrow from the county’s fund balance, and remain in decent financial strength in light of the COVID-19 pandemic
“In the midst of the pandemic to still be able to deliver a conservative budget is credit to our ‘all hands on deck’ approach,'” Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said. “This was truly a group effort between the office of the chairman, the board of directors, and executive staff. The BOC listened to the citizens as it related to the millage rate and the board has responded accordingly by delivering a conservative budget.”
Bill Vaughn, deputy director of the Finance Department, presented the budget at the public hearing, showing the expected sources of revenue and how the expenditures will be divided between the departments.
As with the majority of the county's budgets, salaries and benefits make up the majority of the proposed expenditures at 68% of the budget.
The largest increase in salaries and benefits comes from the Sheriff's Office, which has the most employees in the county. The Sheriff's Office will see an increase of $3 million. Other departments with large increases include the Recreation Department with an increase of $707,293, and the Board of Commissioners Office with an increase of $484,568.
During public comments, Cheryl Garcia stated that she is appalled that property taxes have increased and that the proposed budget is increasing, especially during the pandemic when citizens have lost jobs, businesses, homes and loved ones.
"Your budget increases are consistently in the line items of salaries and health insurance," she said. "I feel it is a total and complete disregard for Rockdale County taxpayers. We, the taxpaying citizens of Rockdale County, are tired of paying more and more and getting less and less, while county salaries continue to go up and not in line with the consumer price index or any other reasonable financial metric."
The Citizen requested clarification on the salaries and benefits related to the Commissioners Office and received the following statement from Chantall Hunt of the Department of Talent Management:
"There are no proposed salary increases in the BOC budget for 2021 personnel. Due to a proposed reorganization of some of the county departments, the BOC line item currently has General Services positions and Administrative positions listed in the budget that will be moved."
Melanie Cook also stated her opposition to the proposed increase in the budget.
"The Rockdale County Board of Education cut their budget by $8 million in 2021," Cook said. "The state of Georgia cut their budget by 10% for 2021. Rockdale County taxpayers cannot afford a budget increase during these times of increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths. Regarding this $4.9 million budget increase - how can this be conservative, especially during the COVID-19 and economic concerns?"
Alex McDonald, watching the hearing virtually, wrote in his statement, which was read by Jorge Diez, public relations director for the county.
"We have enough revenue for a $5 million budget increase with a balanced budget," McDonald wrote. "So you could have cut the budget flat and funded HOST at more than 70%? This proposed budget is obscene. All items needed to be frozen at the previous year's level and any surplus given back to the taxpayers through property tax relief."
During BOC comments at the end of the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington reminded citizens that the budget is just a proposal at this time.
"There are some things we are still trying to work out, things that will be different when we vote in December," she said. "But this is a great start and a great place for negotiation. It is a great place for us to start inputting our values.
"We do have our strategic plan in place now and that is one of the guiding factors in this budget with the things that the citizens have said are important to them," Washington added. "They are reflected a lot in this budget."
District 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams reminded residents that the county took the rollback rate and did not increase property taxes this year. She added that as the county's population grows, so do the needs of citizens, and it takes more revenue to meet those needs.
"If you'll notice, the majority of the increase is in law enforcement, public safety. I think that is an area where we should not say we don't want to spend that much money," Williams said. "The medical provider in the jail is working hand-in-hand with the initiative to keep those with mental health and substance abuse issues out of jail and into treatment. That can do nothing but benefit the county."
Nesbitt closed the meeting by reminding citizens that there will be changes in the budget before the BOC votes on it in December.
The first reading of the 2021 budget will be held at the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in the county auditorium and virtually, and will have the second reading and adoption of the 2021 Appropriations Ordinance at their regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. in the county auditorium and virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.