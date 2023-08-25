Conyers Logo.jpg
CONYERS — Conyers residents eager to learn more about their city government and community are encouraged to register for Conyers University, a free, six-week program designed to educate and personalize local government for citizens.

Conyers University students will attend and participate in six weeks of sessions on Monday evenings beginning Monday, Sept. 25, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. All sessions with the exception of the public safety session will take place at Conyers City Hall. Classes will be led by city staff and officials on a variety of topics and departments relevant to citizens living and working in Conyers. Each session will include an interactive activity relevant to the session's topic. Graduation and recognition for Conyers University students will take place at the Nov. 15, Conyers City Council meeting.

