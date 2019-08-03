CONYERS — The Citizens of Georgia Power – Conyers chapter is continuing their decade-long partnership with Rockdale Emergency Relief by harvesting fresh vegetables for residents in need in the community. In 2018, Georgia Power employees and retirees donated more than 4,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and 1,000 pounds of canned goods to the nonprofit organization.
The Conyers chapter has supported Rockdale Emergency Relief for more than 13 years and has managed a vegetable garden in partnership with Rockdale Master Gardeners to support the non-profit since 2008.
“Volunteers from Georgia Power work on the garden year-round and are responsible for plowing and tilling 30 rows at 100 feet long, fertilizing the garden, as well as planting and harvesting vegetables during the summer and fall,” said Lee Cronan, Georgia Power retiree and president of the Conyers chapter.
Members of the Citizens of Georgia Power chapter spend three days a week working in the garden, while working with six to 10 individuals from Rockdale County Master Gardeners. Vegetables donated to Rockdale Emergency Relief include corn, squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg plants and beans, as well as a variety of canned goods.
Additionally, the Conyers chapter has supported Rockdale Emergency Relief by donating a new refrigerator and freezer to the non-profit last year and serving at the non-profit throughout the year.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company. With 42 chapters statewide and more than 3,400 members, consisting of employees and their spouses, volunteers contributed more than 143,000 hours equal to $3.5 million in 2018.