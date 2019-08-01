COVINGTON - Covington residents concerned about the emission of a cancer-causing agent from a local industry are urged to attend the Covington Council meeting at 6:30 pm. Monday night to hear more information about the situation. The meeting will be held at Legion Field due to construction work going on at City Hall.
According to an article published last week by Georgia Health News and WebMD, the BD (Becton Dickinson) plant (formerly C.R. Bard) on Industrial Blvd. has been legally releasing a gas called ethylene oxide (EtO) into the air for decades. In 2016 the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put EtO on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide.
The article sparked concern among city and county officials, as well as alarm and anger from residents living in the area that may have been exposed to the toxin.
An EPA representative tried to allay fears Friday during a conference call with local leaders by stating that a June modeling analysis done in Covington by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) shows that residential exposures to ethylene oxide being released into the air by the BD plant “are not at a level that is dangerous.”
But citizens remain concerned. At a called work session Wednesday night, Mayor Ronnie Johnston announced that the city is working to bring experts from a variety of agencies to the Monday night council meeting and is inviting all concerned citizens to attend. Unfortunately, he said, EPD and EPA will not be there.
“I did get a late confirmation today that the EPD and EPA are not going to be able to make it,” Johnston said, “but they’d like to set up several meetings with the community so we can have opportunities for everybody to get their questions answered.
“Monday we’ll be able to at least at a minimum outline exactly where we’re going to be able to go with this,” he added. “This is something that is not going to go away anytime soon. This is a six months to a year ordeal, but we will work through this process.”
Johnston said he did learn that in 2012 when Bard put in new emission controls, the EPD did a “stack study” to test the process of burning off the chemical. Johnston said the study graded Bard at destroying “99.97%” of the ethylene oxide. The study has not been done since then because EPD’s standard is to test for re-verification and re-certification only when new equipment is put in.
But the mayor added that the city is looking at hiring an independent firm to come in and do another stack study.
“We are going to commission it, pay for it, and we’re going to own it,” he said. “We’re going to be testing right where the center of the world is right there. So we’ll be able to get a better idea and re-verify that their stuff is still doing what it was doing in 2012, or what’s really going on. Get some kind of independent study, and then we’ll figure out what to do with that.”
The council meeting will be held at Legion Field since work on converting the former city planning and zoning building on Stallings Street into the new City Hall is underway, along with converting the old council chambers in the current City Hall on Emory Street. City Manager Leigh Anne Knight said they expect to hold the first council meeting in September in their new council chambers.
Concerned citizens are urged to attend the Aug. 4 council meeting to hear more about the situation with Bard. It will be held at the Legion Field banquet hall at 6:30 p.m. Seating capacity at the banquet hall is 250.