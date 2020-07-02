CONYERS - The Conyers City Council announced on July 2 its intention to increase the 2020 property taxes it will levy this year by 6.74% over the rollback millage rate.
The council has determined a property tax increase is necessary to offset the reduction in revenues due to COVID-19.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The $19,466,101 budget tentatively adopted by the council requires that for a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase before the Conyers City Council may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held in the city manager’s office at Conyers City Hall, 1184 Scott Street, Conyers, Georgia at the times indicated below:
• Wednesday, July 15, at 12 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 22, at 12 p.m.
The Conyers City Council will hold a called meeting on Wednesday, July 22, at 12:15 p.m. in the city manager’s office at Conyers City Hall for the purpose of setting the millage rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.