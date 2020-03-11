CONYERS — Mark your calendars. Tuesday, March 17 is the 40th annual World’s Fastest Growing St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Olde Town Conyers.
The parade, a Conyers tradition since 1980, will be led by Grand Marshal Mayor Vince Evans and accompanied by bagpiper Robert Harwell playing classic Irish tunes. Local businesses, organizations and school groups will also participate in this year’s parade.
Dancers from the Drake Irish School of Dance, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockdale County, will perform during the parade and at the Olde Town Pavilion in Randal S. Mills City Center Park following the parade.
Anyone who wishes to participate in the two-block walking parade is encouraged to meet at the corner of Main and Center streets prior to 4:30 p.m. There are no vehicles allowed in the parade. The event will be held rain or shine.
The annual crowning of children’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade king and queen, and winner of the Leprechaun Lookalike Contest for adults will take place while attendees enjoy complimentary Irish-themed refreshments following the parade at the Olde Town Pavilion.
A festive, Irish-attired pet will also be selected for a prize. All guests are encouraged to dress in their best and most creative Irish attire.
Following the parade is the 11th Annual World’s Shortest Endurance Run sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockdale County. The run, .1 mile in length from the Conyers Welcome Center to The Pointe on Railroad Street, begins with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. and participants who enter will receive a T-shirt. Registration is still open for those interested in participating. For more information, visit www.rockdalerotary.org
Registration fees vary between $20 - $25, depending on size of T-shirt.
All proceeds help support Rotary's efforts to benefit non-profit agencies in the Conyers/Rockdale community.
New this year is the addition of Trucks on the Tracks, in which food trucks will be serving a variety of foods. The food trucks will be located behind the Rockdale Citizen offices from 5-9 p.m. Scheduled to appear are: Carnival (fair food), A Little Nauti (seafood), All Around the World (paninis and crepes), Island Chef Café (a taste of the Bahama Islands) and Love at Wurst Sight (bratwurst and hot dogs). Food trucks participating are subject to change.
“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of our most popular, homegrown events. Since it began, we have more fun reinventing the parade each year with creative entries and local characters getting into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day and just having a good time,” said Downtown Events and Business coordinator Sandy Daniels. “We welcome all of those who want to celebrate the spirit of the Irish to join us for a festive afternoon.”
Commercial Street will be closed the evening of March 17 following the parade featuring music by Midnight Cruzer. Commercial Street will also be closed on Saturday, March 14 for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day event dubbed “St. Practice Day” starting at 2 p.m. The festivities are sponsored by the Celtic Tavern, Sweet Treat Depot and Tin Plate with live entertainment by local favorites The Stratocats, along with drink and food specials.
The next Trucks on the Tracks event is scheduled for June 12 in Olde Town from 5-9 p.m.
For more information call 770-602-2606.
