CONYERS — At the last City Council meeting of the year, Deputy Chief Scott Freeman presented Mayor Vince Evans and councilmen with a proposal pertaining to pedestrian safety in Olde Town.
Freeman asked the council to consider an agreement with Peach State Construction Company in Covington to install steel bollards in Olde Town for a total cost of $55,163.94.
"Removable and fixed steel bollards will be installed throughout Olde Town Conyers to assist the Police Department in closing streets during events in which the downtown streets are closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians," said Freeman. "Storage racks will be placed nearby to store the removable bollards when they are not being used. The bollards will be safety yellow in color."
Freeman explained that in the past he has witnessed drivers getting out of their vehicle and moving the security barricades the city uses now in attempt to drive through pedestrian traffic.
Mayor Evans concurred, stating he remembers a few years back when a sports car drove "straight down Commercial Street in the middle of a festival."
"And this is not to diminish the presence of the Police Department, but it is known that having less police cars blocking roadways is more aesthetic for the city and can lead to more involvement from the community," said Freeman.
With unanimous approval, there will be 26 movable steel bollards placed among 30 Olde Town locations.
Freeman said that he and Brian Frix, deputy director of Public Works, and his team walked the area at least five times strategically mapping bollards that would allow for beneficial flexibility, safety, city aesthetics and specifications for each event.
"The road closure you need for Open Streets is not the same you need for say, the fall festival," said Freeman. "And this design is tailored for that."
The bollards will be 36 inches tall and weigh approximately 70 pounds each.
Conyers Police officers and city of Conyers Public Works employees will be the only individuals allowed to remove the bollards.
Peach State Construction Company will have two months from the notice to proceed date to complete the project.
A total of $12,000 will be paid by the PD Asset Forfeiture fund and the remaining balance from 2017 SPLOST revenues.