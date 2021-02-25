COVINGTON – Area residents will soon have another option for getting their caffeine fix. Halpern Enterprises Inc., owner of Newton Plaza, has announced that Starbucks will open a store in the free-standing facility formerly occupied by Chick-fil-A.
According to Halpern, Starbucks has signed a 10-year-lease for the 3,857-square-foot property located on U.S. Highway 278.
“Currently, there are no Starbucks stores in Covington,” said Halpern Leasing Director John Brozovic. “We’re excited about bringing the coffeehouse to the area and adding another popular retailer to Newton Plaza’s stellar tenant line-up.”
Starbucks anticipates opening the new location this summer after retrofitting the former Chick-fil-A.
Built by Halpern in 1974, Newton Plaza is anchored by Kroger and home to more than 40 restaurant, retail and service tenants, including national brands Planet Fitness, Bealls, Goodwill and Big Lots, among others. The shopping center encompasses 269,773 square feet.
Halpern Enterprises is a privately held commercial real estate firm specializing in retail leasing, management, acquisitions, and development. For more information, visit www.halpernent.com.
