COVINGTON — A zoning change that will allow expansion of the Clark’s Grove overlay district was given final approval by the Covington City Council Monday, with one change in the development conditions.
The council opted to remove a condition recommended by the city’s planning staff that would require the developers to reopen Old Brown Bridge Road as an access point from Turner Lake Road to the new development.
Doug Tuller, representing Urban Realty Partners, part of the project development team, told council members at their meeting Monday that developers had not anticipated having to reopen the road, and it likely would not be feasible.
“We had initially talked about doing that, but we did a traffic study which indicated that that wouldn’t be helpful to traffic in that area,” Tuller said. “Furthermore, it’s an impossibility for it to be a requirement of this development. There’s not enough right of way for us to do that. We don’t own the land on the northwest corner of that intersection, so it would require the owner of that land to dedicate or give us probably 20 feet.”
The property is owned by the Turner family, Tuller said. Frank Turner Sr., former city manager, wrote a letter in June to the Planning Commission opposing the Clark’s Grove expansion.
The project site totals 21 acres at the southeast corner of Turner Lake Road and Clark Street. It is bordered on the east by the Cricket Frog Trail, on the west by Turner Lake Road, on the north by Clark Street.
As approved Monday, the Clark’s Grove expansion will include 145 apartments in three buildings on 4.54 acres and 84 townhomes in four blocks on 5.45 acres. The proposal also includes a 4.62-acre park and pedestrian access points to the Cricket Frog Trail and the original Clark’s Grove development off Clark Street. A future phase of single-family residences is planned for 6.11 acres.
Several conditions were approved for the project, including requirements that the developer pay for funding to finetune the signal timings at Turner Lake and U.S. Highway 278 and Turner Lake and Washington Street, and that the developer cover the labor and construction costs to upgrade the intersection at Turner Lake and Washington Street.